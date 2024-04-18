Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for the next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature of 32 centigrade and the lowest minimum of 20 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.