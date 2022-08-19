Partridge hunters record to be maintained

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Forest Minister Syed Abbas Ali on Friday directed the officers concerned to maintain the record of those involved in hunting of partridge.

Chairing a meeting, he stressed upon the need for increasing the breeding centres for wildlife and other specific animals and directed the officers concerned to present breeding record of specif animals.

The meeting reviewed the suggestions regarding issuance of NOC for having partridge.

The chair also reviewed the pace of work of the ongoing departmental development projects. He expressed displeasure over the delay in completion of projects.

It was also decided to digitize Safari Zoo and install CCTV cameras there.