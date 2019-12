Parveen Shakir remembered on death anniversary

Renowned poetess Parveen Shakir was remembered on her 25th death anniversary on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Renowned poetess Parveen Shakir was remembered on her 25th death anniversary on Thursday. She was born on Nov 24, 1952 in Karachi.

Parveen Shakir's poetry works including Khushbu, Sad-barg, Khud Kalami, Inkaar, Maah-e-Tamaam and Kaf-e-Aaina.

She was decorated with pride of performance award in 1990 and Adamjee Award in 1976. She died in a road accident on this day in 1994 in Islamabad.