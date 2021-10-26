UrduPoint.com

Passenger Held With Contraband

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 06:41 PM

Customs department claimed on Tuesday to have arrested a passenger at Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) and recovered 1.3 kg Ice (Crystal Meth) from his possession

According to senior Customs officials, Peshawar based Kashif Noor was trying to travel to Bahrain by a private airline flight number GF-769 with Ice when Customs officials during a checking at Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) recovered the contraband worth millions of rupees from his baggage.

Customs officials arrested the accused and sent him behind the bars.

Further investigation was underway.

