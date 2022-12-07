UrduPoint.com

Passenger Wagon Looted During Fog

Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Passenger wagon looted during fog

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Three armed robbers looted a passenger wagon during dense fog here early morning in the limits of Saddar Jaranwala police station.

Police said on Wednesday that a passenger wagon was on its way from Buchiana to Faisalabad when three armed bandits riding on motorcycles intercepted it near Chappar Shah Stop.

They looted cash, mobile phones, gold jewelry and other valuable items from the vehicle riders and escaped from the scene.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Station Mobile Vehicle Jewelry Jaranwala Saddar Gold From

Recent Stories

Imran Riaz comes down hard upon PML-Q leader Chaud ..

Imran Riaz comes down hard upon PML-Q leader Chaudhary Moonis Elahi on Twitter

28 minutes ago
 PM urges world to take note of rising religious ha ..

PM urges world to take note of rising religious hatred in India

48 minutes ago
 LHC disposes of contempt plea against Asad Umar

LHC disposes of contempt plea against Asad Umar

57 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th Dec ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th December 2022

3 hours ago
 Morocco's win in FIFA WC thriller delights Preside ..

Morocco's win in FIFA WC thriller delights President, PM

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.