Passenger wagon looted during fog

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Three armed robbers looted a passenger wagon during dense fog here early morning in the limits of Saddar Jaranwala police station.

Police said on Wednesday that a passenger wagon was on its way from Buchiana to Faisalabad when three armed bandits riding on motorcycles intercepted it near Chappar Shah Stop.

They looted cash, mobile phones, gold jewelry and other valuable items from the vehicle riders and escaped from the scene.

Police registered a case and started investigation.