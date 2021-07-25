(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Many of people were seen at bus terminals for ready to leave their native cities and going to their employment cities. The crowed-on bus stands were mostly migrant people. Every year on Eid occasions transporters used to overcharging to fleece the passengers. A passenger namely Qamer khan to APP, heading to Sargodha from Multan.

The exchange of harsh words between passengers and transporters ,Owners while booking tickets were witnessed at almost every bus stand as transporters were over charging, said a resident, Abdullah.

Muhammad Arjumand was going from Multan to Bahawalnagar said that the staff of his concerned bus had denied him a seat and after an argument demanded that he would have pay double the fare. Asad Amjed a government employee was going to Islamabad from Multan to perform his duties said that bus service was giving priority to those who pay double fare instead of actual fare.