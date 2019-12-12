UrduPoint.com
Passing Out Parade Of 54 Fresh Police Cadets Held

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 10:03 PM

Passing out parade of 54 fresh police cadets held

The passing out parade of 54 fresh police cadets of Dara Adam Khel was held here Thursday in police lines

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :The passing out parade of 54 fresh police cadets of Dara Adam Khel was held here Thursday in police lines.

DPO Kohat Mansoor Aman was chief guest on the occasion while SP Operations, DSP Dara Adam Khel, Director Kohat Police school of Traffic Management, DSP Lachi Circle and other police officers were present.

Addressing the participants, the DPO Kohat said that KP police is an invincible force and had rendered great sacrifices during war against terror. He said that it was the duty of policemen to perform for promotion of rule of law and respect for human rights.

The DPO stressed upon promotion of rule of law and respect for human rights during performance of duty in his address before second badge of Dara Adam Khel police declared passed out, earlier badge of 60 cadets of Dara Adam Khel police was also trained and passed out in Kohat police training center.

He distributed certificates and trophies among successful cadets among second badge of Dara Adan Khel police. The earlier badge of 60 cadets of Dara Adam Khel police was also trained and passed out in Kohat police training center.

