Passion Of Serving People Most Useful In Emergency Situation: Governor Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 11:30 PM

Passion of serving people most useful in emergency situation: Governor Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Monday said the passion of serving people is most useful in any emergency situation while in this regard, it is imperative to revive the scouts in a new way and to expand it to all districts of Balochistan.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation led by Boy Scouts District Organizer Aminullah Kasi called on him at the Governor House Quetta.

On this occasion, the Governor of Balochistan urged on the responsible officials of Boy Scouts and his volunteers to extend their activities to other districts and to make institutions fully operational.

The Boys Scouts and Girl Guides are not only a movement but also a passion for the new generation, he said.

In response to a question, the Governor of Balochistan said that all available resources were being utilized to make the mission of Scouts a success and to develop it in the province.

More Stories From Pakistan

