Pb Govt Taking Measures To Remove Sense Of Deprivation Among Minorities: Augustine

Sun 25th October 2020 | 03:40 PM

Pb govt taking measures to remove sense of deprivation among minorities: Augustine

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine on Sunday said the Punjab government had taken historical measures to remove the sense of deprivation among religious minorities.

During a visit to Sahiwal, the provincial minister inaugurated the new building of elementary school and also met Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal Baber Bashir at DC's office to inquire about the problems of district, says a handout.

He also met Bishop Ibrahim Daniel at his residence and discussed in detail the problems of churches in Sahiwal district.

The provincial minister told the Bishop that the minority empowerment package was undoubtedly proving to be a flagship programme for religious minorities. He said that 2% quota had been allocated for religious minorities in all educational institutions affiliated to higher education across the Punjab.

The Minister said that rules for registration of marriage and divorce under Christian law had also been drafted,on which the Christian community was being consulted.

