PbBC Declares Verification Of Degrees Compulsory For Bar Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 12:00 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :The Punjab Bar Council (PbBC) on Thursday declared verification of degrees of candidates compulsory for upcoming elections of district and tehsil bars across the province for 2021-22 term.

In a letter addressed to district and tehsil bars, PbBC Executive Committee Chairman Syed Farhad Ali Shah stated that degrees of candidates of PbBC elections were got verified from respective institutions in pursuance of Lahore High Court orders in a pending case.

He submitted that degrees of some candidates were found fake, therefore, it had been decided that degrees of candidates contesting annual elections of the bars be got verified.

He directed all the aspiring candidates to submit their degrees for verification till December 15, adding that no candidature would be approved until candidate submits his degrees and result of election would be subject to verification.

