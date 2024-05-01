PBM Organizes Ceremony To Mark “Labour Day”
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2024 | 02:40 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Like other parts of the country, World Labour Day was observed in Muzaffargarh with a pledge to make rapid efforts to change the economic condition of workers and provide to all due rights them.
In this regard, a ceremony was organized at Schools for Child Labour and Orphans Rehabilitation Centres by Pakistan Bait-Ul-Maal (PBM) Muzaffargarh in which speeches were made by the students of the schools.
Addressing the ceremony, Assistant Director PBM Syed Kashif Saleem said that child labour can be controlled by improving the literacy rate in the country.
He lauded the efforts of the schools of PBM for offering free education, books, bags, uniforms and shoes to the orphan kids.
He also stressed the need for joint efforts to resolve issues for workers and rehabilitation.
He said that there would be more schools on the model of PBM schools to improve the literacy rate and prevent child labour.
A large number of students, civil society members and government officials also participated in the ceremony.
