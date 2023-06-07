UrduPoint.com

PBM Projects' Digitalization To Enhance Productivity, Efficiency: CEO NITB

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2023 | 05:10 PM

PBM projects' digitalization to enhance productivity, efficiency: CEO NITB

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer of the National Information Technology board (NITB), Baber Majid Bhatti Wednesday said that digitalization of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) projects will enhance its productivity, efficiency and cost savings.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the PBM digitalization initiative after completion of the first phase.

Managing Director of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), Amir Fida Paracha was also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Baber said that in today's digital age, the adoption of digital technologies has become essential for effective project management and the successful implementation of various projects and schemes.

He appreciated the service delivery of PBM towards downtrodden segments of society and was determined on branding Pakistan on an international level through digital transformation.

Speaking on the occasion, MD PBM, Amir Fida Paracha said that the Directorate of IT of PBM, with the support of NITB, is determined to implement e-governance and digital infrastructure within the organization to reduce response time, assure transparency, and make the system accountable.

He appreciated NITB for its efforts towards bringing forward the digitalization of projects and offering numerous benefits including improved efficiency, enhanced collaboration, better decision-making, and cost savings.

The Director IT of PBM briefed the participants about the recent automation of PBM projects i.e. Women Empowerment Centers, Schools for Rehabilitation of Child Labour, Sweet Homes, and Old Homes.

He explained that the ePMS portal includes a dashboard for monitoring admission progress, keeps centre-specific information in a central repository, and is SSL-secured to protect sensitive data and prevent unauthorized access to online transactions.

A number of officials from PBM and NITB attended the ceremony.

