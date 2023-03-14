PBM releases first tranche of OWSP for needy people in GB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal on Tuesday released the first payment of the "Orphans and Widows Support Programme (OWSP)" for the needy people of Gilgit-Baltistan following the goals of social protection in the country.

Governor of GB Syed Mehdi Shah launched the program and said, "This is a great program of PBM which would help educate and empower the poor women and girls of the region,".

Lauding the efforts of the PBM in the social protection field, he said that such initiatives would make the life of poor widows and their school-going daughters easier.

Divulging details of the project, Managing Director PBM, Amir Fida Paracha said that widows registered under the Benazir Income Support Programme had been connected with OWSP with the condition of having one or more school-going orphan girls.

Paracha said the program translated the distinctive and compassionate idea of protecting orphan girls by providing them with education and other basic needs of life.

"Ensuring transparency and efficacy in this project, the payments are released through UBL OMNI Digital Banking", he added while explaining that a monthly stipend of Rs. 8000/- was granted to the mother having a school-going orphan girl while Rs.12,000/- per month is given to mothers of more than one school going orphan girls.

MD PBM also reiterated his passion to materialize the vision of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto (Shaheed) for the well-being of the vulnerable populace of the country.