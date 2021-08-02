UrduPoint.com

PC-1 Of Multan, Harappa Museums Approved

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 04:07 PM

PC-1 of Multan, Harappa museums approved

Punjab archeology department has accorded approval to PC-1 of a museum in Multan to be completed in two-year period at a cost of Rs 80 million to meet a decades old demand of the people of the city of saints

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab archeology department has accorded approval to PC-1 of a museum in Multan to be completed in two-year period at a cost of Rs 80 million to meet a decades old demand of the people of the city of saints.

The government also approved PC-1 of another museum at Harappa as a site museum to showcase antiquities from the ancient site of Harappa. This project would also be completed in two years at a cost of Rs 80 million, In-charge archeology department Multan Malik Ghulam Muhammad told APP on Monday.

Development on Multan museum came as a delight for the people particularly after they had witnessed a previous unsuccessful attempt to build a museum in the heart of the city at clock-tower building. The plan to convert over a century old Victorian era clock tower building was shelved due to certain reasons and a new spacious site was selected near archeology department office at water works road that is in the proximity of the old site.

Malik Ghulam Muhammad said that the map plan and drawings have been approved adding that a sum of Rs 67 million has been allocated for the buildings department to build a single storey edifice while remaining Rs 13 million would be utilized by the archeology department to acquire machinery/equipment, furniture and fixtures, showcases to display antiquities, installing a security system, interior decoration befitting a museum, deployment of temporary staff and other requirements.

The official said that Rs 1.5 million worth of antiquities the department had acquired for Multan museum during previous attempt at the museum project would also be displayed at the museum to be built at the new site.

He said that the new site is located at the foot of Qasim fort mound, a breast wall would be built at its back to sustain pressure from the soil. The museum would have four same size galleries 30x30 feet, as many lobbies connecting the galleries, and a 40x40 lobby in the middle that the visitors would encounter soon after crossing the main gate. It would also have curator office, staff room, a verandah before the entrance, a conference hall/library in the basement besides separate toilets for males and females. A sum of Rs 20 million has been allocated for the fiscal year 2021-22 and remaining funding would be released in 2022-23.

The Harappa site museum would also cost Rs 80 million including Rs 48 million to be utilized by buildings department and remaining Rs 32 million by the archeology department.

Work would begin as soon as the funding is released, the official said adding that government was committed to complete these projects within specified period.

/395

Related Topics

Multan Century Punjab Water Malik Ghulam Muhammad Road Same SITE From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Four-month course on film production starts at PNC ..

Four-month course on film production starts at PNCA

4 minutes ago
 Preparations starts to mark Independence Day

Preparations starts to mark Independence Day

4 minutes ago
 Personal Data Safe After Hackers Attack Website of ..

Personal Data Safe After Hackers Attack Website of Italy's Lazio Region - Offici ..

4 minutes ago
 ICCI for taking traders on board before setting up ..

ICCI for taking traders on board before setting up POS devices in business units ..

7 minutes ago
 'PTI victory in AJK elections shows people's confi ..

'PTI victory in AJK elections shows people's confidence in PM'

7 minutes ago
 Slovenian who scaled cupboards takes climbing to n ..

Slovenian who scaled cupboards takes climbing to new heights in Tokyo

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.