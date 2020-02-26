UrduPoint.com
PCG Arrests 10 Outlaws With 204 Kg Narcotics, Arms In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 08:19 PM

PCG arrests 10 outlaws with 204 kg narcotics, arms in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) seized fine quality of narcotics including hashish, heroin and arms from General area Pishukan area of Gwadar district and arrested 10 outlaws including four smugglers and 6 drug traffickers in Gwadar and Lasbela area of Balochistan on Wednesday.

According to spokesman of PCG, on the special instructions of DG Pakistan Coast Guards about zero tolerance in the smuggling of Narcotics, PCG has intensified its efforts to curb the menace of drug trafficking from its area of responsibility.

On credible information from intelligence resources about the smuggling of narcotics, PCG special mobile patrol team stopped a suspicious vehicle at Pishukan area and seized 01,SMG, 01, Pistol (9mm), 06,magazines, 189 bullets, 150 hashish kg, and 09 kg fine quality of heroin.

Four smugglers were also arrested after recovering these narcotics and arms from their possession.

In another operation, PCG officials recovered 45 Kilograms of hashish from the Hidden Cavities of Hino Trailer at Naka Kharari check post near Windar and 6 drug traffickers along with narcotics and arms were also apprehended in Lasbela during checking. Approximately value of the drugs in international market is Rs. 549.78 Millions.

Further investigation and legal process is under way.

