PCG arrests 8, foils smuggling bids of various contraband items

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Coast Guards foiled smuggling bid of huge quantity drugs, betel nuts and other items and arrested 14 accused involved during last week.

The PCG teams in separate actions foiled smuggling bid of different contraband items worth millions, said a news release on Thursday.

PCG officials during checking of passenger buses at Naka Khari check post, arrested eight accused after recovery of 56 kg of hashish from their possession.

A team of the force recovered 38 kg fine quality hashish concealed in mountains of MS-1 near Pasni. Similarly, 178,000 liters of smuggled Iranian diesel was recovered hidden near Winder city and Pasni.

During a checking of different vehicles at Naka Khari check post, 34421 kg of betel nuts, 12544 kg of foreign cloth, 134 blankets, 220 tyres, 302 stacks of foreign brand cigarettes, 965 packets of Indian gutka and 68 bags of China Salt were recovered and an accused was arrested.

About 13433 kg of betel nuts were recovered from various vehicles and 05 persons were taken into custody during checking of vehicles at Super Highway Karachi.

Further legal proceedings against arrested and recovered items were underway.