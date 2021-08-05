PCG holds boat rally to express solidarity with Kashmir people

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :A boat rally was organized from Manora to Kemari under the auspices of Pakistan Coast Guard Marine Wing Kemari in solidarity with people of Kashmir on Thursday.

Over 30 boats took part in the rally, said a news release here.

The participants of rally were carrying national and Kashmir flags and expressed solidarity with Kashmiris against Indian oppression.

Participants of rally strongly condemned the repealing of special status of Kashmir by Modi government.