PCG recovers huge quantity of foreign brand liquor

The Pakistan Coast Guards on Wednesday claimed to have seized huge quantity of foreign brand liquor bottles from Uthal area of Balochistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Coast Guards on Wednesday claimed to have seized huge quantity of foreign brand liquor bottles from Uthal area of Balochistan.

The PCG on a tip off enhanced checking in the Uthal area and recovered 3805 bottles of foreign brand liquor concealed near coastal area, said in a press release.

The recovered bottles were said to be smuggled in the country.

Approximated value of the recovered liquor was in millions.