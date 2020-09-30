PCGA concerned over reduction of cotton crop cultivation area

Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) Chairman Dr Jassumal expressed concern over 50 percent reduction in cotton crop cultivation area in the country

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) Chairman Dr Jassumal expressed concern over 50 percent reduction in cotton crop cultivation area in the country.

Speaking in 54th annual meeting of PCGA, he said the Ginning Industry was backbone of country's economy. The country was rich in the natural resources.

Similarly, Pakistan also enjoyed world's best canal system for its agriculture sector. He lamented that cotton production reduced remarkably from 15 million bales to seven million bales only. The cotton crop was not focused properly which led to remarkable decrease in production.

The PCGA chairman remarked that cotton sector was on brink of collapse. He suggested to bring improvement in seeds quality. Secondly, the cotton cultivation area had been converted into sugarcane cultivation area, said ex Chairman Masood A Majeed. He called for imposition ban on cultivation of sugarcane in cotton areas. The Ginners, on this occasion, also agreed to resolve their problems through talks instead of going to any other forum. Khalid Hanif Lodhi, also spoke and feared that 200 Cotton factories could undergo closure in case the same situation continue to persist.