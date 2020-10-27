UrduPoint.com
P&D Takes Out Rally To Mark Kashmir Black Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 07:41 PM

P&D takes out rally to mark Kashmir black day

The Planning and Development (P&D) board took out a peaceful rally on Tuesday in connection with the Kashmir black day against the belligerent Indian forces and inhumane curfew implemented in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

Additional Secretary P&D Nabila Irfan lead the rally along with officers and officials of the board from 90-Shahrah Quaid-e-Azam to Faisal Chowk.

While expressing her views, she condemned the brutal killing of innocent Kashmiris by the Indian army. Officers and officials of the Board joined the rally holding flags of Pakistan and Kashmir and reaffirmed their pledge and commitment to support the people of Kashmir in their struggle of independence.

