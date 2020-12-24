PDM detracking masses on resignation issue: Zain Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance and Revenue Makhdoomzada Zain Qureshi Thursday flayed Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), saying that it was detracking masses on resignation from the assemblies.

If PDM was serious in resignation, it should tender these and verify it before National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar.

He stated this while addressing the opening ceremony of different Electricity projects in various 'Chakook' of NA-157 here on Thursday.

"Opposition alliance does not dare to resign. It is using it as ploticial card. The PPP has double standard on the issue as it is ruling in Sindh while it is talking about resignation from centre and other provinces.

" Qureshi observed.

The people have rejected PML-N narrative badly, he said adding that it was in blind ally now due to its recent notion.

The parliamentary secretary informed that PTI government was extending all the facilities to masses which it had promised during 2018 general elections campaigning.

The NA-157 was ignored in the past regarding development but they have initiated different projects including electricity, Sui gas, clean drinking water and others, he explained.

Qureshi claimed to make NA-157 an exemplary constituency. Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik also spoke.