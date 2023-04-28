PDM government working selflessly to steer Pakistan out of troubles, says Gorchani

Former Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly, PML-N leader Sardar Sher Ali Khan Gorchani Friday hailed the PDM coalition government led by Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif for working tirelessly and selflessly to ameliorate the wrongs committed during over three-year tenure of the previous government

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Former Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly, PML-N leader Sardar Sher Ali Khan Gorchani Friday hailed the PDM coalition government led by Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif for working tirelessly and selflessly to ameliorate the wrongs committed during over three-year tenure of the previous government.

Pakistan was suffering from diplomatic isolation when the PDM-led coalition stepped in to rescue Pakistan out of the quagmire, Gorchani said while talking to media persons here.

He said that PM Shahbaz Sharif was leading the country in the right direction and ongoing efforts by the PM and foreign minister to steer Pakistan out of diplomatic isolation were now bearing fruit and the situation was turning to normal.

In an apparent reference to mistakes committed by the previous government of PTI, Sardar Sher Ali Khan Gorchani said that it caused immense loss to the financial standing of Pakistan adding that it would take time to set things right on the economic front.

He said that by virtue of efforts made by him and another PML-N leader from NA-193 Sardar Ammar Awais Khan Leghari, the Federal government has released funds for the repair/maintenance of many roads in Rajanpur districts. He said that the road schemes including 16km road from Dajal Canal to Kaloyee Wala Siphon, 8km road from Jampur to Kotla Mughlan, 10km road from Patwari Wala Bagh to Jakhar Chowk, 22km road from Dera Gujjar to Basti Ayub Selra via kausar minor, Barday Wala Daaf, and Allah Abad to Barday Wala to Amin Chowk and 20 km Jampur to Dajal road with a new bridge would be inaugurated soon upon completion.

Gorchani said that these roads had been facing decay for the last four years and would soon be ready for traffic. He said that road schemes from Kotla Mughlan to Muhammad Pur Diwan via Basti Leghari, Basti Leghari to Hero Chowk, Kotla road to Mauza Dokar would also get funding for repair and maintenance.