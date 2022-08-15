UrduPoint.com

PDM Nominates Haji Ghulam Bilour As Candidate For NA-31 Peshawar By-poll

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2022 | 08:46 PM

Provincial President of Pakistan People's Party Najamuddin Khan on Monday said that the ANP leader Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour is a joint candidate of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in the upcoming by-election for the constituency NA-31, Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial President of Pakistan People's Party Najamuddin Khan on Monday said that the ANP leader Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour is a joint candidate of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in the upcoming by-election for the constituency NA-31, Peshawar.

Addressing a press conference with Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour at the provincial secretariat of the Pakistan Peoples Party here, Najamuddin Khan said that people were aware that who had served them and who plundered their money.

He criticized the policies of PTI's government and said that PTI was responsible for current price-hike and ruining the country's economy.

Speaking on the occasion, Ghulam Ahmad Bilour said that Imran Khan does not attend the assembly sessions while he had filed his nomination papers from nine different Constituencies.

He said that no one would cast vote to Imran Khan as previously he had left the NA-31 constituency.

PPP Provincial General Secretary Shuja Khan, Information Secretary Amjad Khan Afridi and other leaders were also present.

Amjad Khan Afridi in his addressed said that People's Party would fully support Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilor in the by-election.

He also lamented billions of rupees corruption in billion Tree Tsunami Project and said PTI leader Asad Qaiser instead of clearing himself in foreign funding case had approached the courts against the FIA, adding that if he had not committed any corruption why was he scared of accountability.

