PDMA Issues Flood Alert Due To Melting Of Glaciers In KP

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2024 | 06:16 PM

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Wednesday issued flood alert due to the melting of glaciers in several districts of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Wednesday issued flood alert due to the melting of glaciers in several districts of the province.

A statement issued by the office of Director General PDMA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that flood situation got worsen in nine districts of Chitral Upper, Chitral Lower, Swat, Dir Upper, Dir Lower, Kohistan Upper, Kohistan Lower, Mansehra and Kurram district.

DG PDMA Muhammad Qaiser Khan told that instructions had been issued to the above mentioned district administrations and other relevant departments to monitor the situation through the field staff in their respective districts and in case of any danger, the concerned district administration should inform the local population and shift them to safe places well in time o to save human lives.

Muhammad Qaiser Khan said that if timely safety measures were not taken, there was a possibility of heavy loss of life and property due to the expected flood situation.

He clarified that the control room of PDMA was fully functional and public could report any untoward incident to control room number 1700.

Meanwhile, the statement said another weather system impacting Pakistan from April 23 to April 29 and instructions had been issued to the relevant departments across the country.

APP/ash/

