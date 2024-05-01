PDP holds protest in Srinagar against BJP regime’s divisive tactics in IIOJK

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Senior leader of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Naeem Akhtar has said that the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 by the Modi regime was not an event but an ongoing process of dispossession and disenfranchisement of the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Naeem Akhtar said this while speaking to reporters during a protest held by the PDP workers in Srinagar, today, against the divisive tactics being employed by the Election Commission of India in the territory.

Dozens of PDP workers assembled at the party headquarters on Residency Road in the city and raised slogans against the BJP and the Election Commission of India. A posse of policemen prevented the PDP workers from marching out on the road.

Naeem Akhtar who was leading the protesters said, the Islamabad-Rajouri constituency was carved out at the behest of the BJP as part of a process to exploit the religious and caste fault lines in the region.

“The constituency is spread over some parts of south Kashmir and two districts of Poonch and Rajouri. First, it is a geographical oddity. Anyway, they have made it with the purpose of exploiting the caste and religious fault lines and disrupting the unity of the people against abrogation Article 370 and Article 35A,” he said.

“It was a pre-poll rigging committed through a delimitation commission. The document prepared by the delimitation commission tried to target a particular section by disenfranchising and dispossessing them,” he said. “They have snatched everything from Jammu and Kashmir — from autonomy to the constitution to our rights”. Asserting that the Election Commission of India has become a tool of the BJP, Akhtar said there was enough evidence of this across India