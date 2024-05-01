PDP Holds Protest In Srinagar Against BJP Regime’s Divisive Tactics In IIOJK
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2024 | 11:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Senior leader of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Naeem Akhtar has said that the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 by the Modi regime was not an event but an ongoing process of dispossession and disenfranchisement of the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
According to Kashmir Media Service, Naeem Akhtar said this while speaking to reporters during a protest held by the PDP workers in Srinagar, today, against the divisive tactics being employed by the Election Commission of India in the territory.
Dozens of PDP workers assembled at the party headquarters on Residency Road in the city and raised slogans against the BJP and the Election Commission of India. A posse of policemen prevented the PDP workers from marching out on the road.
Naeem Akhtar who was leading the protesters said, the Islamabad-Rajouri constituency was carved out at the behest of the BJP as part of a process to exploit the religious and caste fault lines in the region.
“The constituency is spread over some parts of south Kashmir and two districts of Poonch and Rajouri. First, it is a geographical oddity. Anyway, they have made it with the purpose of exploiting the caste and religious fault lines and disrupting the unity of the people against abrogation Article 370 and Article 35A,” he said.
“It was a pre-poll rigging committed through a delimitation commission. The document prepared by the delimitation commission tried to target a particular section by disenfranchising and dispossessing them,” he said. “They have snatched everything from Jammu and Kashmir — from autonomy to the constitution to our rights”. Asserting that the Election Commission of India has become a tool of the BJP, Akhtar said there was enough evidence of this across India
Recent Stories
Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival
Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to marry politician Raghav Chadha
PCB decides to set up training camp for national team ahead of England, Ireland ..
Virat Kohli's sweet birthday wish for Anushka Sharma
Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards
Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tour
Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field hospitals
PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate caretaker govt’s wheat import ..
Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth match tomorrow
Pak-UK 6th Regional Stabilization Conference underway at NDU, Islamabad
World Labor Day being observed today
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Government committed to serve labourers at all cost: Rana Sana11 minutes ago
-
Muqam visits graveyard of martyred soldier Azam Khan11 minutes ago
-
Rich tributes paid to martyrs of Chicago21 minutes ago
-
BLLFP stresses importance of enforcing minimum wage laws31 minutes ago
-
President for strict action against criminals in Sindh31 minutes ago
-
President orders strict action against criminals in Sindh51 minutes ago
-
BFA foils attempt to supply unhealthy chicken to Quetta60 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam inaugurates Field Hospital in Bahawalpur1 hour ago
-
Labour Day observes to pay tribute to sacrifices of Chicago workers1 hour ago
-
IG Punjab visits police check post Hazrat Umar Farooq (Jhangi) in DG Khan1 hour ago
-
Gas suspension schedule issued1 hour ago
-
Kamran Adil appointed new CPO Faisalabad1 hour ago