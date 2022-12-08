UrduPoint.com

PDWP Approves Development Scheme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2022 | 04:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved the development scheme of the roads sector with an estimated cost of Rs 7,285.422 million.

The schemes were approved in the 33rd meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of the current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included construction of road from Lahore Ring Road to Kasur bypass via Ladhekay, Rao Khan Wala & Gaggar Village, Length-47Km, District Lahore & Kasur at the cost of Rs 7,285.422 million.

Provincial Secretary Planning & Development Board Dr Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhary, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of departments concerned, and other senior representatives of the relevant departments also attended the meeting.

