PDWP Approves Five Development Schemes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2023 | 06:08 PM

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) here on Friday approved five development schemes of Urban Development, Transport, Irrigation & Road sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 6741.785 million

These schemes were approved in its 25th meeting of the current financial year 2023-24, presided over by Planning and Development (P&D) board Chairman Iftikhar Ali Sahoo.

Approved schemes are as follows: Construction/Rehabilitation of Jinnah Park In Jhang City at the cost of Rs 868.915 million, Carpet Road from Nowshera Virkan to Hafizabad via Nathu Siwiya, Buggay Including Khan Musalman Bypass, Length 31.

30km, District Gujranwala at the cost of Rs 800 million, Procurement of Snow Clearance Machinery and Vehicles for Murree at the cost of Rs 580 million, Induction of Eco-friendly Buses in Cities of Punjab at the cost of Rs 3367 million and Construction of Gated Head Regulator from RD:205+000 to 283+000 of BRBD Link Canal at the cost of Rs 1125.870 million

All members of the P&D Board, provincial secretaries of departments concerned, and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

