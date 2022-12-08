PDWP approves two road development schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Thursday approved the development scheme of the roads sector with an estimated cost of Rs. 7,285.422 million.

These schemes were approved in the 33rd meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over by the Chairman Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included construction of road from Lahore ring road to Kasur bypass via Ladhekay, Rao Khan Wala & Gaggar Village, Length-47 Km, District Lahore & Kasur at the cost of Rs. 7,285.422 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr. Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhary, all members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial departments attended the meeting.