Peace committee meeting held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) :District Peace Committee (DPC) meeting was held here on Thursday at DC office with the Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad in the chair.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Khalid and other officers were also present in the meeting. The meeting was attended by Maulana Muhammad Yusuf Anwar, Pir Faiz Rasool Rizwi, Muhammad Riaz Kharal, Syed Jafar Naqvi, Dr. Iftikhar Naqvi, Yaseen Zafar, Malik Bakhsh Elahi, Syed Tajmal Hussain, Abdul Rashid, Aslam Bhalli, Rashid Mahmood, Mian Tanveer Riaz and others.

Deputy Commissioner urged the Ulema of all sects to forge unity among their ranks and play role for tolerance, love, mutual respect and cooperation to foil any conspiracy against peace. He said that vigilant eye should be kept on the anti-social elements and fiery speakers should not be invited to avoid religious hatred.

The DC said that administrative and security arrangements on 'Chehlum' of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) would be made in consultation with district peace committee.

The DC said that Punjab government had started vaccinating boys and girls between the age of 15 to 17 years and in this connection lists were being prepared by educational institutions. He also urged religious scholars to provide lists of madrassa students so that they could also be vaccinated.

The members of the District Peace Committee welcomed the newly appointed Deputy Commissioner and assured their full cooperation for the promotion of peace and brotherhood and implementation of coronavirus SOPs.

Later, prayer was offered for the unity, solidarity and prosperity of the country