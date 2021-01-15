Peace in South Asia, inevitable without Kashmir resolution: Asad Qaiser

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Friday urged the United Nations Security Council to take Immediate notice of human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as peace in South Asia linked with resolution of Kashmir issue.

The NA speaker shared these remarks in a meeting with Member Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly Abdul Rashid Turabi here. Jamaat-e-Islami leader Asif Luqman Qazi was also present in the meeting.

Asad Qaiser said Pakistan stands by the Kashmiri people and will continue to provide diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiri people at international level till a lasting solution to the Kashmir issue.

He said the move by the Indian government on August 5,2019 had exposed India's so-called democratic face. He said the Kashmir issue stands at the map of the world as an incomplete agenda of partition of India since last seven decades.

The speaker said the brutality and barbarism that India has inflicted on IIOJK was unprecedented. He said the silence of international human rights organisations on state sponsored commission of grave human rights violations in IIOJK was incomprehensible. He further said that India has tried to deprive the Kashmiri people of their basic rights by changing the demography of the occupied valley.

The speaker said the present government has fully highlighted the issue of Kashmir at the parliamentary and diplomatic level. He said that Parliamentary Kashmir Committee, Standing Committees on Foreign Affairs and Human Rights have been asked to further highlight issue of human right abuses in IIOJK. He said the time was not far when the Kashmiri people will be blessed with freedom.

Abdul Rashid Turabi said the steps taken by the National Assembly Speaker for raising the Kashmir issue at the parliamentary level were praiseworthy. He said Kashmiri people welcome Pakistan's deep commitment to freedom of Kashmir through moral and diplomatic support. He said the oppressed people of IIOJK have sacrificed thousands of their lives in the freedom movement for their right to self-determination. He said the blood of Kashmiri people will never go in vain. Turabi said the Indian government was following Modi's fascist, brutal and barbaric ideology. He said that human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir should be a matter of concern to the international human rights organisations and should take immediate notice of human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir.

He said the United Nations should play its role in liberating the Kashmiri people from Indian occupation through resolutions of its Security Council.