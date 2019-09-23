UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peace In South Asia Not Possible Sans Kashmir Solution: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 10:19 PM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said the non-resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute posed serious threat to peace and security of South Asia and there could be no peace in the region as long as the dispute remained unresolved.

The foreign minister, in a meeting with President and Chief Executive Officer of the International Crisis Group (ICG) Robert Malley, who called on him here on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly session, expressed deep concern at the prevailing grave human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K), a Foreign Office statement said.

He underscored the need for international community to step in to fulfill its moral and political responsibility towards the Kashmiris.

He added that the Indian political leadership was resorting to jingoistic and irresponsible statements that could escalate tensions in the region.

Qureshi encouraged the ICG to work towards conflict prevention and restraint in South Asia.

Other issues pertaining to peace and security in South Asia were also discussed during the meeting.

