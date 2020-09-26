UrduPoint.com
Peace, Stability In Afghanistan To Open New Opportunities For Development, Regional Connectivity: PM

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 12:00 AM

Peace, stability in Afghanistan to open new opportunities for development, regional connectivity: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan, while referring to Pakistan's full facilitation to the Afghan peace process that culminated in the US-Taliban Peace Agreement on February 29, 2020, on Friday expressed his confidence that peace and stability in Afghanistan would open new opportunities for development and regional connectivity.

"I have consistently maintained over the past two decades that there is no military solution to the decades-old conflict in Afghanistan. The only way forward was and is a political settlement, which involves the full spectrum of Afghanistan's political actors," he said in his virtual address to the 75th Session of UN General Assembly.

The prime minister said Pakistan's desire for peace in their region was also manifested in their efforts to promote a political solution in Afghanistan.

"Pakistan is deeply gratified that it has fulfilled its part of the responsibility," he added.

He said the Afghan leaders must now seize the historic opportunity to achieve reconciliation and restore peace in their war-torn country.

  Imran Khan said through the Intra-Afghan Negotiations that commenced on September 12, they must work out an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement.

He, however, maintained that the process must be Afghan-led and Afghan-owned, and without any interference or outside influence.

The prime minister said early return of the Afghan refugees must be a part of the political solution. "After almost two decades of war, it is imperative not to allow 'spoilers' – within and outside Afghanistan – to subvert the peace process," he added.

