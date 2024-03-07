PEC fails to conduct test at PEF schools

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The Punjab Examination Commission (PEC) failed to conduct the Quality Assurance Test (QAT) at the partner schools, affiliated with the Punjab Education Foundation (PEF).

The QAT, which was supposed to take place on March 7, 2024, was an annual test to check how well schools under the PEF are doing.

A spokesperson for the PEF explained that the QAT helped make sure that the schools affiliated with the PEF were providing good education. This year, the PEF signed an agreement with the PEC to handle the QAT for the first time. The test had to be canceled because the test paper got leaked. The PEF officials are now asking the PEC for an explanation.