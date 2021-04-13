PEC for observance of COVID precautions during bye-polls in Badin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :The Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) Sindh, Aijaz Anwar Chouhan, has stressed upon ensuring observance of precautionary measures owing to third wave of COVID-19 during bye-elections in Sindh Assembly's constituency PS 70 Badin-I.

Chairing a meeting on Tuesday to review and finalize arrangements for bye-polls in Badin, the PEC reiterated his commitment for ensuring impartiality and transparency in electioneering process and said that holding free and fair elections in peaceful manner was constitutional responsibility of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Chouhan instructed district administration for ensuring provision of water, electricity, cleanliness, lavatory and other required facilities including ramps for differently abled voters at polling stations.

He asked police officers to finalize the security plan while considering the sensitivity of polling stations and maintain liaison with local election authorities.

The HESCO officials were directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply to all the polling stations on the day of polling.

Besides returning and monitoring officers, the meeting was attended by officers of education, district administration, police, health, education works and information departments and HESCO.

The polling in the constituency, PS 70 Badin I- would be held on May 20, 2021 that fallen vacant due to death of Bashir Ahmed.