PEC To Facilitate Pakistani Engineers In Australia
Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2025 | 08:32 PM
Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), under the dynamic leadership of Chairman Engr. Waseem Nazir, has embarked on a landmark initiative to create international career opportunities for Pakistani engineers
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), under the dynamic leadership of Chairman Engr. Waseem Nazir, has embarked on a landmark initiative to create international career opportunities for Pakistani engineers.
In collaboration with Engineers Australia and with the support of the Pakistan Consulate General in Sydney, PEC is working to enable Pakistani engineers to access the thriving Australian engineering market.
As part of this initiative, PEC and the Consulate General Office, Sydney jointly organized a comprehensive webinar that brought together prominent industry experts and policy leaders.
The session offered practical guidance to Pakistani engineers on building successful engineering careers in Australia.
The key topics included pathways for professional growth, sector-wise opportunities within the Australian job market, and preparation of Competency Demonstration Reports (CDR) for those not covered under the Washington Accord.
In his concluding remarks at the webinar, Chairman Engr. Waseem Nazir highlighted the transformative role of PEC’s new Continuing Professional Development (CPD) Framework.
He noted that market-driven CPD courses have been introduced to align the skills of Pakistani engineers with global standards, thus equipping them for international job placements and ensuring their professional competence abroad.
To institutionalize and strengthen this collaboration, PEC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Engineers Australia to formally facilitate the international mobility and recognition of Pakistani engineers, providing them with easier access to career pathways and professional accreditation in Australia.
Chairman PEC, Engr. Waseem Nazir said that, furthering its vision of global integration, PEC has also established a dedicated Global Linkages Division at its Headquarters in Islamabad.
This new platform is designed to actively promote international job placement and engineer mobility across borders, reinforcing PEC’s commitment to empowering Pakistani engineers and enhancing their contribution to the global engineering profession.
