UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PEEF Announces Additional Scholarships For Intermediate And Graduation Students

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 04:10 PM

PEEF announces additional scholarships for Intermediate and Graduation students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Government has launched the special quota scholarship 2019 for brilliant students of intermediate and graduate.

Those who have cleared matriculation, intermediate and graduation in 2019 are eligible to apply for Punjab Educational Endowment Fund (PEEF) Special Quota Scholarship.

The special category is included orphan students (those students whose father has been died), Child of government employees (grade 1 to grade 4), Students from minorities' group/non-Muslim, special students and children of the parents who had died in terrorist attacks.

An applying student must be the resident/domicile of Punjab Province, passed matric/intermediate from board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) or Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) in 2019 with 60% in year 2019, Federal Government School/College must be in the jurisdiction of Punjab Province, parent's annual income should be of Rs. 23,000 or less.

The children of grade 1-4 employees' are exempted from the above mentioned income slab if they have only one source of income, student must be a regular student of intermediate or graduation in a registered institute.

The children of terrorist attacks victims' children are exempted.

Documents to be attached with scholarship form included Orphan Students Attach father's death certificate issued by relevant union council, Grade 1-4 employees' children attach the last month pay slip with application or the certificate issued by the institute. In case of pensioner, attach copy of pension book.

Special students should attach the copy of disabled certificate issued by District/Tehsil Head Quarter Hospital or Rural Health Center, minority students should attach the copy of the head of their relevant religious institution.

Form can be downloaded from www.peef.org.pk or can be taken from the regional Deputy Director (Colleges) or from the offices of Punjab Educational Endowment Fund, or from the official websites of respective BISE and FBISE. Technical Education and Vocational Training and Educational Training Authority (TEVTA), Punjab Board of Technical Education (PBTE) students are not eligible to apply.

/778

Related Topics

Terrorist Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Minority Student Died BISE FBISE 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Foreign Ministry Flag D ..

27 minutes ago

Saudi Aramco announces intention to offer IPOs on ..

2 hours ago

4,500 flags create portraits of Mohammed bin Rashi ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah real estate transactions recorded AED4.2 b ..

2 hours ago

UNIDO General Conference begins in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Panama on In ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.