PEIRA Establishes Facilitation Desk To Help Private Schools

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 02:24 PM

PEIRA establishes facilitation desk to help private schools

Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) has temporarily banned public entry in the jurisdiction of authority in wake of Corona Virus (COVID-19)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) has temporarily banned public entry in the jurisdiction of authority in wake of Corona Virus (COVID-19).

According to a notification, PEIRA has also established a facilitation desk to continue the daily work and help in resolving private schools issues.

PEIRA has directed the officials of private schools and colleges to submit their forms at the desk.

They have also been requested to cooperate the staff on duty for smooth working.

The step has been taken in the large public interest and their safety.

