PEMRA holds bidding for auction of cable television network for 5 cities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority ( PEMRA) on Monday held bidding for auction of cable television network rights for five cities including Taxila, Chua Saden Shah, Fateh Jang, Hazro and Pindi Gheb.

In the bidding, Multi Cable Network won rights for Taxila and Wah Cantt, while for Chua Saden Shah, IJWA Friends Network was awarded license.

For Fateh Jang, Hazro and Pindi Gheb, Seven stars Cable was awarded license after successful bidding.

Senior officials of PEMRA including Senior Director General ( Operations and Distribution), Javed Iqbal, DG Finance Shameem Gul Durrani, DG Operations, Media Muhammad Tahir, DG Licencing ( Broadcast Media), Tariq Mehmood and DG Licencing ( Distribution) Junaid Nagi were present during the bidding.