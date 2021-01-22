UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PEMRA Suspends Bol News License For 30 Days, Imposes Rs 1 Million Fine

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 08:44 PM

PEMRA suspends Bol News license for 30 days, imposes Rs 1 million fine

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), while concluding a show cause notice issued on January 13 to M/s Labbaik (Pvt.) Ltd. on its programme "Tajzia" hosted by Sami Ibrahim, suspended satellite TV channel license conferred to "BOL NEWS" for 30 days and imposed fine to the tune of Rs one million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), while concluding a show cause notice issued on January 13 to M/s Labbaik (Pvt.) Ltd. on its programme "Tajzia" hosted by Sami Ibrahim, suspended satellite tv channel license conferred to "BOL news" for 30 days and imposed fine to the tune of Rs one million.

BOL News in its talk show aired contemptuous remarks against the Chief Justice of Lahore High Court and other Judges while discussing the matter of appointment of judges in Lahore High Court.

Both the host and the senior correspondent cast aspersions against the superior judiciary in violation of Article 19 read with Article 68 of the Constitution and the PEMRA laws including the PEMRA Code of Conduct 2015.

While responding to the show cause notice "BOL News" claimed that content aired was in accordance with PEMRA laws and directions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. The channel did not express any regrets or remorse and argued that show cause notice issued was uncalled for and must be withdrawn.

Considering the reply submitted by BOL News and evaluating the content, the authority concluded the matter suspending the license for 30 days and imposing fine amounting to Rs one million payable within 30 days.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court Lahore High Court Fine Bol Superior January 2015 Media TV Million

Recent Stories

Recent Clashes in West Darfur City of Al Junaynah ..

2 minutes ago

RPO inaugurates police residential quarters projec ..

2 minutes ago

Sarwar asks political, religious parties to expose ..

2 minutes ago

UK Judge Jails 4 Men for Combined 78 Years Over Vi ..

2 minutes ago

Govt to abide by court verdict on Senate poll: Pri ..

5 minutes ago

Chief of Army Staff felicitates int'l mountaineers ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.