PEMRA suspends Bol News license for 30 days, imposes Rs 1 million fine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), while concluding a show cause notice issued on January 13 to M/s Labbaik (Pvt.) Ltd. on its programme "Tajzia" hosted by Sami Ibrahim, suspended satellite tv channel license conferred to "BOL news" for 30 days and imposed fine to the tune of Rs one million.

BOL News in its talk show aired contemptuous remarks against the Chief Justice of Lahore High Court and other Judges while discussing the matter of appointment of judges in Lahore High Court.

Both the host and the senior correspondent cast aspersions against the superior judiciary in violation of Article 19 read with Article 68 of the Constitution and the PEMRA laws including the PEMRA Code of Conduct 2015.

While responding to the show cause notice "BOL News" claimed that content aired was in accordance with PEMRA laws and directions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. The channel did not express any regrets or remorse and argued that show cause notice issued was uncalled for and must be withdrawn.

Considering the reply submitted by BOL News and evaluating the content, the authority concluded the matter suspending the license for 30 days and imposing fine amounting to Rs one million payable within 30 days.