UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PEMRA Teams Take Action Against Cable Operators Involved In Airing Illegal Channels In Gujranwala Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 10:10 PM

PEMRA teams take action against cable operators involved in airing illegal channels in Gujranwala Division

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Regional Office Gujranwala teams raided offices of cable networks operating in different cities of Gujranwala division and took action against cable operators showing illegal channels.

Led by Muhammad Tanveer, Deputy General Manager, the team sealed five illegal cable headends in Mandi Bahauddin and Kamunki and confiscated equipment used to transmit illegal channels. Similarly, the team led by Maida Noor Cheema, Deputy General Manager, while conducting operations in Hafizabad and Narowal, sealed four illegal cable heads and confiscated the equipment used for transmission of illegal channels.

The team led by Senior Field Inspector Barkat Hussain seized several illegal Indian dish tv receivers and dish antennas in Pindi Bhattian and Jalalpur Bhattian.

All these operations were supervised by Director General (Operations) Muhammad Farooq himself.

PEMRA has in the past also taken action against the sale and purchase of illegal DTH, but the infiltration of illegal DTH is still going on, causing millions of Dollars of foreign exchange to flow out of the country annually. The transmission of Indian channels on PEMRA's licensed cable networks has been largely curtailed. However, PEMRA takes immediate action on complaints received from Pakistan Citizen Portal or other sources against any violation.

In this regard, Chairman PEMRA, Muhammad Saleem Baig has clearly directed all the officers to ensure the implementation of PEMRA rules and take effective measures to prevent the transmission of immoral material on cable.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Exchange Sale Gujranwala Hafizabad Mandi Bahauddin Narowal Pindi Bhattian Jalalpur Bhattian Media TV All From Million

Recent Stories

UAE has prioritised people of determination: Shamm ..

few seconds

Swimming pool shut down in Dubai for violating COV ..

30 minutes ago

UAE flies third batch of medical aid to Syria in f ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves new federal departmen ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution on Unified R ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 640 new COVID-19 cases, 468 recoveri ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.