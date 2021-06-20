People appeal govt. to fix consultation, health tests charges to facilitate masses

DERA ISMAEL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) ::Citizens have appealed the government to fix rates of health tests and private consultation fee of doctors to ensure quality health facility for all.

They complained that doctors performing ultrasound in Dera Ismail Khan have set arbitrary rates and the private clinics were also charging exorbitant rates from patients.

The poor and needy people have requested the Chief Minister Khaber Pakhtunkhwa, Minister Health and Secretary Health to announce fixation of the Ultrasound rates.

They said minimum ultrasound fees ranges from Rs.

500 to Rs. 1000 which is not justified.

The rates should be fixed, a citizen Ajmal told APP. While narrating his story, he said doctors and their staff do not treat patients who could not afford their fee.

Citizens have also demanded the Deputy Commissioner Dera to take action and should stop such practice going on against poor and helpless patients.

They said action should be taken against such private clinics, doctors and laboratories who were charging unjustified fee and test charges