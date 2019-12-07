UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People Give Mandate To PTI Govt For Eliminating Corruption: Farrukh Habib

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 10:26 PM

People give mandate to PTI govt for eliminating corruption: Farrukh Habib

Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib Saturday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came into power with a heavy mandate of public to wipe out the menace of corruption and money laundering from the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib Saturday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came into power with a heavy mandate of public to wipe out the menace of corruption and money laundering from the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan would not give National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to any corrupt and looter.

He said Nawaz Sharif family was involved in massive corruption and money laundering cases had surfaced against Shehbaz Sharif and his family as well.

Farrukh Habib said the incumbent government would fully implement the court's verdict regarding Maryam Nawaz. First time in history of the country, accountability process was carrying out effectively against plunderers to recover the looted national wealth from them, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) Money Family From Government Court

Recent Stories

FBR working for developing expeditious settlement ..

37 seconds ago

Russian, Belarusian Prime Ministers Had 'Fruitful' ..

2 minutes ago

AJK cabinet condemns continue human rights abuses ..

2 minutes ago

Iraqis protest to defy 'slaughter' in Baghdad as d ..

2 minutes ago

US-Taliban Peace Talks Restart in Qatar After 3-Mo ..

6 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority arranges diet awareness camp ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.