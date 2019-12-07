People give mandate to PTI govt for eliminating corruption: Farrukh Habib

Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib Saturday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came into power with a heavy mandate of public to wipe out the menace of corruption and money laundering from the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib Saturday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI ) came into power with a heavy mandate of public to wipe out the menace of corruption and money laundering from the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan would not give National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to any corrupt and looter.

He said Nawaz Sharif family was involved in massive corruption and money laundering cases had surfaced against Shehbaz Sharif and his family as well.

Farrukh Habib said the incumbent government would fully implement the court's verdict regarding Maryam Nawaz. First time in history of the country, accountability process was carrying out effectively against plunderers to recover the looted national wealth from them, he added.