People Have Full Confidence In Leadership Of Imran Khan: Senator Faisal

Wed 20th November 2019 | 12:10 AM

Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf's Senator Faisal Javed Tuesday said PTI government had honest and sincere leadership as people had full confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf's Senator Faisal Javed Tuesday said PTI government had honest and sincere leadership as people had full confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to ptv, he said everyone new that Prime Minister Imran Khan was an honest person and wanted to bring change in the country's system by introducing reforms.

He said the national economy was improving with every passing day due to steps taken by the prime minister.

The senator said previous governments of the Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan Peoples party were responsible for price hiking and inflation in the country but the incumbent government was using its all out efforts to reducing it.

Faisal Javed said the national exports and remittances had increased due to the prudent policies of the government and it will make the process easy of sending foreign remittances by the overseas Pakistanis.

Replying to a question, he said the government had not taken any action against the workers of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl during their sit-in in Federal capital.

