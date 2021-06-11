UrduPoint.com
People Lauds Pro People Budget

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 09:33 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :People of different walks of life have lauded the federal government for presenting a pro-people budget for Fiscal Year (FY) 2021-22.

Responding on Federal Budget citizens of the federal capital said government presented peoples' friendly budget in which no new tax was imposed.

Haider Khan, a resident of Sector G-7/1 said the new budget was focused on problems faced by common man, adding that the federal budget would help boost trade activities in the country.

Fayyaz Malik, another resident of Sector G-6/3 said the new budget would help overcome price hike.

The government has announced various new public welfare schemes in the current budget for providing facilities to the people, Faizan a resident of G-8 Sector said.

He said that the government has allocated a huge amount for the improvements in health sector amid COVID-19 pandemic and to improve healthcare facilities for masses.

The government has fulfilling its initiative of constructing five million houses to people of low income groupsthrough announcing interest of Rs 5,00,000 for each willing to avail the facility.

