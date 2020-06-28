People need development, solution to their problems: Aleem Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that people need development and solution to their basic problems.

He said this during a meeting held to review development work, here on Sunday.

The minister said that the incumbent government was pursuing the policy of ensuring development in the province whereas the opposition parties were busy in criticism for the sake of criticism.

Aleem Khan said that construction work of mega project, Zarar Shaheed Road, had been approved, adding that in PP-158 constituency, various development works had been completed at a cost of Rs 130 million.

He said that developmental work like installation of water filtration plants, carpeting of roads, laying of sewerage lines had been completed in Gulistan Colony, Shah Jamal, Mian Mir Colony, Fazaia Colony, Saidan Shah and other areas.

He said that tenders of Rs 100 million had been approved whereas development works would be started in different union councils.

He said, "Development work is being carried out in various areas of the city without any discrimination."In the next phase, development works in NA-129 and PP-157 would be completed speedily, he added.