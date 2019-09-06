People observe Defence Day in Multan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :People from varied segments of society here on Friday observed Defence Day in a befitting manner and took out rallies to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

The main ceremony was held at the Multan Arts Council where Punjab Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik, legislators, district administration and police officials and civil society representatives heaped praise on Shuhada who had laid down their lives in defending the motherland. The families of the martyrs also graced the occasion by their presence.

Later, the participants took out a rally from Arts Council to Pul Mauj Darya Chowk to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

Meanwhile, lawyers from District Bar Association and journalists, led by Multan Union of Journalists (MUJ) also took out rallies in support of Kashmiris.

Dozens of deaf and dumb people marched and covered a distance of over two kilometres from Clock Tower Chowk to Multan Press Club to express solidarity with Kashmiris. Ceremonies were also held at Nishtar Medical University, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture, other educational institutions, besides different departments, while traders, NGOs and community leaders also expressed solidarity with Kashmiris.