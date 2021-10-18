People of IIOJK unable to mark sacred events due to restrictions: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Monday said people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were suffering due to restrictions imposed by Indian forces as the oppressed citizens were unable to mark their sacred events in the dignified manner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Monday said people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were suffering due to restrictions imposed by Indian forces as the oppressed citizens were unable to mark their sacred events in the dignified manner.

He expressed these remarks at events held at Divisional Sports Complex and Shah Rukn-e-Alam Colony, said a press release issued by Bab-ul-Quraish, a local media cell of Qureshi family.

Foreign Minister Qureshi felicitated the nation on eve of 12th Rabi-ul-Awal. He said, "I appeal the masses not to forget your Kashmiri brothers on this sacred occasion. The Kashmiris are suffering due to the sanctions imposed by India and they are unable to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) in amicable way like other sacred events." He said the Modi government should stop atrocities on the innocent people in IIOJK. He, however, reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to continue providing moral, diplomatic and political support to the innocent Kashmiris at every forum and at every level.

He hinted, in the past, Kashmir conflict was a regional issue. However, due to effective steps taken by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, the Kashmir issue was discussed in United Nations (UN) Security Council after 65 years.

Qureshi said all international forums, including European Union and United Nations, endorsed Pakistan's position on the Kashmir issue and spoke out in favour of the oppressed Kashmiris.

"Kashmir issue is no longer a regional issue but a global one and it must be resolved in accordance with UN resolutions," he added.

He congratulated not only Pakistanis but also the entire Muslim Ummah. He hoped that the special day would be marked with the message of solidarity, brotherhood and peace.

"I pay tribute to Prime Minister Imran Khan for making announcement to mark the special day with complete zeal and zest," Qureshi said adding that the prime minister's vision to develop country on pattern of "State of Madinah" was a clear indication of his love for the Holy Prophet (SAWW).

He said at global forum like the UN General Assembly, Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only ruler in the Islamic world who had spoken out against blasphemy.

He said prime minister had also expressed concern over the growing trend of Islamophobia. Prime Minister Imran Khan was serving as the ambassador of the Muslim Ummah, he said.

About sports activities, he said sports grounds and sports complexes were available for youth in the country. "Young people should engage in extra-curricular activities, which will not only help them develop their minds, but will also make them useful and productive citizens," said Qureshi.

He said hospitals gave deserted look in the countries wherein playgrounds were inhabited. The youth should perform in sports as well as in education. A balance between the two, sports and education, make a perfect human being, the foreign minister said.

At another ceremony of oath taking function of Anjuman-e-Tajiran Hafiz Jamal Road in Multan, the foreign minister said traders were backbone of the national economy. "The role of the business community is important in stabilizing the country's economy," Qureshi said. He, however, added that the government was taking all possible steps to address the concerns of traders.

The foreign minister hinted that global economy was affected due to the corona epidemic and it also hit, Pakistan's economy. However, the government was taking revolutionary steps to solve problems of the people despite economic crisis, he added.

The foreign minister said the opposition was unable to digest the country's progress adding the journey of national development could not be stopped.

A large number of PTI workers including Khalid Javed Waraich, Rana Muhammad Nadeem, Rana Abdul Jabbar and Rana Afzal were present on the occasion.