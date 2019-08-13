People ready to celebrate Independence Day on Wednesday

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :The 73rd Independence Day would be celebrated throughout Faisalabad division here on Wednesday (August 14) with full national enthusiasm and zeal.

The day will start with special prayers in all the main Mosques of the division for the national solidarity, peace and sovereignty.

The divisional and district administrations have chalked out various programs to celebrate the Independence Day in most befitting manner.

The main ceremony of flag hoisting ceremony would be held at Commissioner Complex where Divisional Commissioner, Regional Police Officer (RPO), City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad, parliamentarians and the citizens belong to different walks of life would participate in the ceremony.

Siren would be blown at 8:58 a.m. on Tuesday and one minute silence would be observed on the occasion after which the divisional commissioner would hoist the national flag and all the participants would recite national anthem.

The active contingent of police and civil defense would salute the national flag during the march past. The students of different educational institutions would present national songs and sweets would also be distributed among the participants.

Similar ceremonies have also been arranged in the district and Tehsil Headquarters to mark the Independence Day.

Social, political, religious and trader organizations have also organized different programs in connection with the Jashan-e-Azadi.

Eight bazaars around clock tower, markets of other parts of the city, roads, intersections, commercial areas and other important places have been decorated with colorful buntings, national flags and other ornamental items.

A spokesman of the local administration said here Tuesday that declamation contests, seminars, rallies, walks, photographs exhibition and other programs would be organized under the aegis of education department while musical programs, horse dance and other programs would also be arranged at public sites.

The police department has finalized a comprehensive strategy to provide tight security and traffic management on the Independence Day.

Special teams have been constituted to patrol in the city and take prompt action against law violators including one-wheelers, driving motorbikes without silencers and rash and underage driving, spokesman of the police department said.