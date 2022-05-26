ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that the people had rejected the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf's long march call given to spread anarchy in the country.

The people belonging to different segment of society didn't pay attention to the call of Imran Khan, he said while talking to a private television channel. The Supreme Court, he said has given permission to PTI for organizing public meeting at H-9 and G-9, but Imran Khan violated the court orders.

The Court should take notice of the violation of the orders, he added.

Rana Sanaullah said, committee members representing the government had gathered at a particular place but the leaders of PTI didn't come for talks.

Criticizing the provincial government of PTI for using official resources for long march, he said, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan had utilized the resources for arranging long march in the Federal capital. In reply to a question about D-Chowk, he said, we have made special security to ensure peace and tranquility in the area.