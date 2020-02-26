People soon get relief after reducing inflation: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Tuesday said inflation was reducing as people would soon get its positive results.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Prime Minister wanted to provide maximum relief to the people and the government was working in that regard.

The minister said the government wanted to reduced electricity prices for the industrial sector, adding petroleum goods could be reduced in viewing the international reduction in the petroleum prices.

Replying to a question, he said the pace of implementation of projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would be accelerated further in the days to come.

The minister expressed satisfaction over the overall delivery of CPEC projects and said that the establishment and operationalisation of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in all the provinces was a top priority and progress in that regard was being closely monitored.

International level Special economic zones to be built in second phase of CPEC, he added.

Asad Umar said ML-1 was the one of the mega projects of CPEC, adding agriculture sector would also be included in it and attention to be given on research area in agriculture promotion.

To another query, he said the Federal government was ready to provide every kind of help to Sindh government regarding the circular railway in Karachi, adding it was also started different projects in the city including S-3 sanitation, green line project and some other and the federal government was purchasing buses for the green line project.